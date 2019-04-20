Ten suspects detained after attack on DIAS officers in Voula

Ten people have been detained for questioning in connection with a violent attack on members of the force’s motorcycle-riding DIAS unit in Voula, southern Athens, on Friday evening.



The charges faced by the 10 include resisting arrest, verbal abuse and causing grievous bodily harm.



Of the 10, seven are residents of the area and one has been detained by police in the past on charges of disturbing the peace.



The incident on Friday, involving a group of men wielding crowbars and attempting to disarm police officers on duty in the area, left three DIAS officers with minor injuries.



A search on cars belonging to the suspects turned up bags of stones and homemade firebombs.