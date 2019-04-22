A third of Greeks drive under influence of alcohol

More than a third of Greek motorists drive while under the influence of alcohol, significantly above the European Union average, according to the Hellenic Society of Forensic Medicine.

Specifically, according to European Commission data, 35 percent of Greeks admit to driving after drinking alcohol, 10 percent more than the EU average of 25 percent.

"Alcohol and driving don't go together," the HSFM said ahead of the extended Orthodox Easter weekend when road accidents have a tendency to spike as thousands leave the cities for their villages. "It's a combination that kills."

According to the president of the society, Grigoris Leon, driving abilities can be affected with the consumption of even a relatively small volume of alcohol.

