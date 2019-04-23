Over 6,500 highway code violations recorded last week

A nationwide crackdown by Traffic Police last week resulted in more than 6,500 tickets being issued for drink driving and speeding.



A total of 28,426 inspections were carried out and 6,579 violations of the Greek highway code were recorded.



Most of the violations recorded were in Attica (852), with 360 in Thessaloniki, 333 in Pieria, 305 in Fthiotida and 275 in Corinth.



Police are to continue their inspections over the coming days as the exodus of city dwellers peaks over Orthodox Easter.