Olympia Odos launches traffic app

TAGS: Transport, Technology

Motorists driving along Olympia Odos connecting Corinth and Patra can use their mobile phones and tablet computers to see near real-time traffic conditions on a new application accessible through the website www.olympiaodos.gr.

The app, which gathers information collected at the Elefsina and the Corinth Canal toll stations, will inform drivers on traffic volumes during the last 15 minutes as well as provide forecasts of traffic levels in both directions for the next 72 hours.

