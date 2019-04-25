Greece enveloped in Saharan dust

A ship is barely visible from the Acropolis hill on Wednesday as Athens – and much of the rest of Greece – was blanketed in Saharan dust and sand blown on the wind from Libya. The worst affected areas were in central and western Greece, the Peloponnese and Crete. High dust concentrations are also expected today and tomorrow before the weather starts to clear on Saturday. Meteorologists say the dust in Greece and in other European countries is being carried by powerful winds caused by a combination of low and high pressure systems in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean. [Intime News]