Italians beat Britons in March bookings for Greece

Germany remained the main market for Greek tourism bookings in March, according to Trivago data processed by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE). However, Italy has pipped the UK to second spot, likely due to the Brexit uncertainty.

The data also showed that the US market ranked fourth and the French market fifth, holding on to the top-five spots from a year earlier.

For Germans in particular, Athens remained the most popular destination, with Thessaloniki in second and Fira on Santorini in third. Iraklio was fourth and the Santorini village of Oia ranked fifth most popular, pushing Rhodes down to sixth place, ahead of Myconos, Hania and Firostefani, which is also on Santorini. Rethymno completes the top 10 for German bookings last month.

Athens was also the top choice for Britons, while Fira ranked second and Thessaloniki third. Hania and Rethymno dropped out of the Britons’ top 10 choices.

Trivago figures also showed that Greek hotel rates headed lower in most destinations, with the exceptions of Myconos, Santorini, the Dodecanese islands and Halkidiki. Greek hotel prices remain at competitive levels in comparison with their peers in rival destinations abroad.