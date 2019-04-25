NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dust continues to affect Athens, western Greece

Saharan dust continued to cover Athens and many parts of the country on Thursday, affecting particularly the western regions, as winds brought sand from Libya.

Meteorologists say the phenomenon will continue on Friday with dust clouding northern Greece and the islands of the north Aegean before northwestern winds start to clear out the atmosphere on Saturday afternoon. 

 

