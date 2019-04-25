Asteras players were not at all happy with the refereeing of the game against PAOK.

PAOK and AEK will contest the Greek Cup final for the third year in a row as on Thursday they confirmed their supremacy over Asteras Tripolis and Lamia respectively to advance to the trophy game.

Asteras tried to overturn in Tripoli the 2-0 deficit from the first leg in Thessaloniki, and even had a good goal scored that the referee incorrectly disallowed for a foul.

The match ended goalless, with the hosts also protesting about a penalty claim that the referee rejected.

PAOK is therefore one step from doing the double, that would be the first ever for the Thessaloniki giant.

AEK carried a 2-0 advantage to Lamia from the game in Athens and added four more goals for an aggregate 6-0 score.

The Yellows showed they are eager to get something out of this season, having won the league last year, and scored four goals in half an hour’s time, from the 36th to the 66th minute, through Ezequiel Ponce, Marios Economou, Tasos Bakasetas and an own goal by Vanderson Scarduelli. AEK also hit the woodwork three times, with Lamia doing so twice.

This was the conclusion of a glorious Cup run for Lamia that saw it eliminate Panathinaikos and Olympiakos to reach the semis of the tournament for the first time in its history.

The final will take place at the Olympic Stadium of Athens on May 11.