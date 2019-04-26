Greeks the most stressed people worldwide, report finds

Greeks are the most stressed people in the world, according to the results of the Gallup 2019 Global Emotions report conducted on a sample of 150,000 people in 140 countries.

According to the poll, which was conducted last year, 59 percent of Greeks said they "experienced a lot of stress yesterday," putting Greece at the top of the chart for the third consecutive year.

After Greece on the list are the Philippines, Tanzania and Albania.

The same poll asked respondents about their negative experiences and participants from Chad, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Iraq and Iran polled the highest.

The survey also polled anger levels with Armenians topping the chart, followd by Iraqis, Iranians and Palestinians.

The five countries recording the most positive experiences are Paraguay, Panama, Guatemala, Mexico and El Salvador.

