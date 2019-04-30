May Day rallies and transport options

Wednesday, May 1, is International Workers' Day. And that means a series of rallies and limited transport options due to strikes.

In Athens, the pro-communist union PAME is rallying at Syntagma Square at 10:30 am. The public union federation ADEDY and the private sector and public utilities union federation GSEE stage their common rally at Klafthmonos Square, a few blocks off Syntagma, at 11 a.m. ADEDY also marches to Parliament, but not GSEE.

The rallies mean that there will be at least limited transport options. Metro Lines 2 and 3, as well as the tram, will operate from 9 a.m. onwards, on a Sunday schedule, but Metro Line 3 will not run to the airport or the three stations before it (Pallini, Peania/Kantza and Koropi).

No Metro Line 1 (the Piraeus-Kifissia line) Wednesday. Buses and trolleys, as well as the suburban railway, will also be grounded.

Railways have begun their strike across Greece at midnight Wednesday and will end at midnight Thursday, so the night trains at the Athens-Thessaloniki segment will operate early Thursday.

No ferries or other passenger ships, either, on May 1.