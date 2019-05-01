Pavlos Samios Lecture | Athens | May 2

Renowned artist Pavlos Samios will present his ideas on how the Parthenon Marbles were painted by the ancients in a lecture titled “Re-envisioned: The Color and Design of the Parthenon Frieze.” Hosted by the College Year in Athens at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, Samios’ talk will be the keynote speech of the third Annual CYA Student Conference “The Iconography of Power: Art, Politics, Propaganda & Religion in the Mediterranean across Time.”



College Year in Athens, 5 Stadiou Square, Panathenaic Stadium (Kallimarmaro), tel 210.756.1497