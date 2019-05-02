Girl seriously injured by stray bullet in stable but critical condition, says hospital

An 8-year-old girl who was accidentally shot on Easter Sunday is in stable condition but the next few days will be “critical,” the children's hospital where she is being treated said in a press release on Thursday.



The girl remains intubated and in deep sedation to reduce the post-traumatic and postoperative cerebral oedema, following an operation to remove a bullet lodged in her skull last Sunday, Aglaia Kyriakou hospital said.



Police have detained a 54-year-old man in Livadia, central Greece, over the shooting during Easter celebrations in the village of Thespies in Viotia on Sunday. The incident occurred while she was playing with friends in her backyard



Police said that an unlicensed revolver the suspect admitted to firing into the air was matched to the bullet that struck the girl.