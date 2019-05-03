The Frogs | Athens | May 3 & 4

The eccentric Opera Chaotique duo and the renowned Berlin-based Merlin Puppet Theater join forces at the Greek National Opera's Alternative Stage in a subversive reworking of Aristophanes’ comedy “The Frogs,” for two final performances on Friday and Saturday. In this reworking, Dionysus meets Edgar Allan Poe, Charles Bukowski, Artur Rimbaud and the spirit of Tom Waits. Tickets cost 12 and 15 euros, and doors open at 8.30 p.m.



Greek National Opera, Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 213.088.5700, www.snfcc.org