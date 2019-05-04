DIMAR chief given tourism portfolio

Alexis Tsipras has appointed the President of the Democratic Left (DIMAR) party, Thanasis Theoharopoulos, as the new minister for tourism following the resignation on Friday of Elena Kountoura, who will be running for a seat in European Parliament later this month on the SYRIZA ticket.

Thanks to a recently ratified law, Kountoura – who was ejected from the Independent Greeks (ANEL) in January over her support for the name deal with North Macedonia, before the small nationalist right-wing party dissolved its partnership with ruling SYRIZA – will continue to maintain her position as a lawmaker in Greek Parliament.

