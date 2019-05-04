Cyprus to raise Turkish drilling at European Council

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will discuss Turkey’s provocative “hydrocarbon exploration” within Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) at the informal European Council in Sibiu, Romania, next Thursday, May 9.

The Cypriot government continues to prioritize handling the issue within the European Union, aiming at making these transgressions costly for Ankara.

To this end, Cyprus had already prepared the ground: the EU reacted quickly Saturday with an announcement favorable to Cyprus’ position, even if that was rejected by Turkey. Egypt, Greece and Russia have also reacted to the latest developments, in different ways.

Nicosia is also keeping open channels with the five permanent UN Security Council members and neighboring states. Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Paris Tuesday for talks.

Diplomatic sources expressed Nicosia’s satisfaction about the recent discussion in the Security Council, where Cyprus’ positions found an echo and concern was expressed about possible negative repercussions of Turkish actions on efforts to reopen talks on the division of Cyprus.

After Turkey issued an irregular Navtex about drilling off Paphos until December 3, drillship Fatih (“Conqueror”), accompanied by three support vessels, has stabilized at a spot 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast, well within Cyprus’ EEZ and shelf.

[ANA-MPA]