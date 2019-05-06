Judges' union accuses Rouvikonas of 'fascist-style' methods

In a statement on Monday, the union representing Greek judges and prosecutors decried the "fascist-type" methods that is said are being used by members of the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas in a bid to influence their decision on a furlough appeal by a convicted terrorist.

The statement was referring to threats by a leading member of Rouvikonas, Giorgos Kalaitzidis, who warned that "everything will turn red" in the event of a negative decision against the latest furlough appeal by November 17 hitman Dimitris Koufodinas.

Judges are expected to rule on Thursday on whether to grant another leave from prison to Koufodinas who last Thursday threatened to go on hunger strike to protest the judicial authorities' latest refusal to give him a furlough.