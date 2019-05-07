Views of Yemen | Athens | May 8-18

Trii Art Hub is hosting an exhibition of 150 photographs taken by ethnomusicologist Lambros Liavas during a tour of Yemen back in 2000. Liavas traveled all over the country, from the coast of the Red Sea to the medieval villages up in the highlands, and from Old Ma'rib to Shibam, known as the “Manhattan of the desert.” Now, Liavas and Trii Art Hub are showing this collection of work as part of a series of events aimed at raising awareness about the massive humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gulf nation. Opening hours are daily, 2-10 p.m., and admission is free of charge.

Trii Art Hub, 9 Drakou, Koukaki, tel 210.921.0333