WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Kristin Hannah | Athens | May 9

TAGS: Books

New York Times best-selling US author Kristin Hannah will be meeting fans and signing books at Public's central Athens store at 12 noon on Thursday, May 9. Hannah, who gave up a career in law for writing, is author of more than 20 books, including “Winter Garden,” “The Nightingale” and “Great Alone,” which have been translated into Greek.

Public, 1 Karageorgi Servias & Syntagma Square, tel 210.818.1333

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 