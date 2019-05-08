Kristin Hannah | Athens | May 9

New York Times best-selling US author Kristin Hannah will be meeting fans and signing books at Public's central Athens store at 12 noon on Thursday, May 9. Hannah, who gave up a career in law for writing, is author of more than 20 books, including “Winter Garden,” “The Nightingale” and “Great Alone,” which have been translated into Greek.



Public, 1 Karageorgi Servias & Syntagma Square, tel 210.818.1333