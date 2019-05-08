Probe under way into rejected appeals of cancer patients in prison

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has asked the authorities of the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison to hand over medical files and documents relating to two cancer patients who reportedly had their appeals for early release refused despite reports of their dramatically deteriorating health.

Dimitriou’s intervention followed news reports regarding the two terminal cancer patients. One, whose age was not revealed, was suffering from lung cancer. He died in prison a few days after making an amateur video tape appealing for his release. The second man, aged 91, was eventually transferred to the Metaxa Cancer Hospital in Piraeus after his appeals for release were rejected.

According to sources, an investigation has been ordered to determine whether any of the members of the judicial board who rejected the men’s appeals should be disciplined.