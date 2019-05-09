WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Street Food Festival | Athens | May 10-12, 17-19 & 24-26

TAGS: Food, Festival

The Athens Street Food Festival returns to the old OSY bus depot on May 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26, showcasing trends, classics and innovations in the burgeoning street food scene, and taking foodies on a globetrotting culinary adventure. For details about the participants, which include top-rated and award-winning chefs, visit the event's website, athenstreetfoodfestival.gr. The event open at 5 p.m. on Fridays, and at 12 noon on Saturdays and Sundays. There is no admission.

Old OSY Depot, Ermou & Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.427.0810

