Athens buses and trolley buses to get wi-fi

Transport authorities are planning to announce a tender by the end of the month for the installation of routers on hundreds of buses and trolley buses serving the capital so commuters can have internet access.

According to sources, the plan is for a total of 2,500 wi-fi boxes to be installed – 1,000 on regular city buses and the remainder on trolley buses.

The wi-fi capability in each vehicle will allow some 80 people to surf the internet simultaneously.