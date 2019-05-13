Police boat miles from Cyprus picks up 14 at sea

File photo

Cyprus authorities say a police vessel on Sunday rescued 14 people believed to be migrants in waters approximately 53 kilometers (33 miles) off the island nation’s southeastern tip.

The Cyprus Joint Rescue Coordination Center said it received an emergency call Sunday afternoon from a merchant ship that had spotted a small boat off Cape Greco.



The police vessel brought aboard all the passengers, who included a pregnant woman and three children, and took them to the port of Larnaca.

Authorities didn’t reveal the nationalities of the rescued passengers or where their boat set sail from.



Cyprus lies around 170 kilometers (100 miles) west of Syria’s coast and 230 kilometers (140 miles) west of Lebanon.

[AP]