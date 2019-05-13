All My Sons | Athens | May 14

Photo: Johan Persson

Broadcast at the Athens Concert Hall live from the Old Vic in London, the UK National Theater's production of Arthur Miller’s powerful drama “All My Sons” is directed by Jeremy Herrin and stars Academy Award-winner Sally Field (“Steel Magnolias”) and Bill Pullman (“Independence Day”). Set in 1947, the play looks at the effects on a family of old sings coming back to haunt them. The screening will be in the original English, with English subtitles, and starts at 9 p.m. Admission costs 15 euros.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.7282.333, www.megaron.gr