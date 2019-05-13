Greek, Chinese experts discuss Belt and Road

Experts in Greece hailed the growth of Piraeus Port under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during a two-day seminar in the city.

“Greece historically has been a trading state and has a huge maritime industry. So it is naturally fitted to this initiative because Greek ships were part of the Maritime Silk Road and Piraeus is a successful example,” Athanasios Platias, a professor at the University of Piraeus, told Xinhua.

Greek and Chinese experts gathered at the port city of Piraeus to discuss the Belt and Road at a two-day seminar held on Friday and Saturday titled “China, Greece and the Eastern Mediterranean.” The event was a joint initiative by the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation in Greece and the Tsinghua University in China.

“It’s a win-win deal because Piraeus has become very important. It is good for Greece,” commented Charalambos Papasotiriou, professor of international relations and strategic studies at Athens’ Panteion University.

“It has also been a profitable investment for Cosco and very good for Chinese exports,” he added, referring to the China Ocean Shipping Company. [Xinhua]