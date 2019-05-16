Self-styled anarchists barge into Thessaloniki radio station
Online
A group of self-styled anarchists on Thursday barged into the state-owned ERT radio station in order to express their solidarity with convicted November 17 terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas who has been on hunger strike since early May.
The group read out a statement on air and scattered fliers before leaving the premises.
No more information was immediately available.
A decision by judicial authorities to deny Koufodinas a furlough from prison has prompted several protests by anti-establishment groups, including a vandal attack on the residence of the US ambassador to Athens Wednesday.