Residence permit procedure to go digital

The Migration Policy Ministry has announced that the procedures to issue residence permits for foreign nationals that live and work in Greece will be digitalized.

More specifically, the ministry announced that as of June, foreign nationals or their legal representatives will be able to make appointments with aliens bureaus in Attica – which serve 50 percent of foreign residents in Greece – via an online platform in order to submit their residence permit applications. Appointments will be made electronically at offices in the rest of Greece later in the year.

It added, moreover, that by the end of the year foreign nationals will also be able to submit their residence permit applications electronically.