MLS Innovation expands into Albania

MLS Innovation on Friday announced its entry into Albania.



This is the fourth foreign market that the Athens-listed company has expanded into after Cyprus, Serbia and Bulgaria.



MLS Innovation is entering the Albanian market with MLS Easy and its MLS smartphones and tablets, in cooperation with Greek-owned Albanian company DSA Digital Systems, which will distribute MLS products in the neighboring country.



Spearheading the cooperation of MLS with local service providers in Albania will be the operating system that has been developed in the Albanian language too.