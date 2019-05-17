Girl who was shot in the head back on ventilator

An eight-year girl who was being treated for a serious bullet injury in the head had to be put back on the ventilator after her health deteriorated, the Athens' Aglaia Kyriakou Children's Hospital said on Friday.

The hospital said the girl is still in the ICU and her health “remains critical.”

The girl was hit by a stray bullet in the village of Thespies in Viotia on Easter Sunday while she was playing with friends in her backyard.



A 54-year-old man came forward in the days after the incident gained widespread publicity and admitted to firing shots in the air in celebration of Easter with an unlicensed revolver.