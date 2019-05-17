SNF funds for Oxford studies

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) has donated 3.4 million euros to Oxford University to support the expansion of its Late Antique and Byzantine studies department.



According to Professor Peter Frankopan, director of the Oxford Center for Byzantine Research, “this magnificent gift is testimony to the work done in the field of Late Antique and Byzantine studies at Oxford.”



For his part, Andreas Dracopoulos, co-president of the SNF, which has been a generous supporter of the humanities at Oxford, said that “understanding today’s world requires tracing the dots of history and connecting them through to the present.”