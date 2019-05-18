More than 70 migrant hostages rescued in northern Greece

Greek police have rescued 74 migrants who were being held hostage in a warehouse on the outskirts of Thessaloniki in northern Greece, allegedly by four men who were demanding money from their families for their release.

The migrants, whose nationalities were not made public, had crossed the border from Turkey and were taken to the warehouse by the three traffickers.

The four suspects, all foreign nationals, were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and blackmail, among other charges.

Police said three more suspects believed to be their accomplices were charged in connection with the case. They are expected to appear before a prosecutor.

Authorities also confiscated a van allegedly used to transfer the migrants from the border.