To Potami chief upbeat ahead of EU elections

To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis on Saturday voiced confidence that his pro-EU centrist party will garner enough support in next Sunday’s elections to secure a presence in the European assembly.

During a visit to the party’s campaign kiosk in downtown Athens, Theodorakis said, “Potami will be the positive surprise of this Euro election… Opinion polls show that Potami is a force to be reckoned with.”

However, an MRB poll published Saturday showed the party 0.5 percent below the threshold to enter Parliament.