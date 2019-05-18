NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

To Potami chief upbeat ahead of EU elections

TAGS: Politics

To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis on Saturday voiced confidence that his pro-EU centrist party will garner enough support in next Sunday’s elections to secure a presence in the European assembly.

During a visit to the party’s campaign kiosk in downtown Athens, Theodorakis said, “Potami will be the positive surprise of this Euro election… Opinion polls show that Potami is a force to be reckoned with.”

However, an MRB poll published Saturday showed the party 0.5 percent below the threshold to enter Parliament.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 