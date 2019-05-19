Temperatures in Greece set to climb

Last week’s rain showers are expected to give way to drier conditions in Greece this week, as a hot air mass from Africa is forecast to arrive in the country, with temperatures Monday and Tuesday set to exceed 26-27 degrees Celsius (78-80 Fahrenheit), and in some parts reaching 30 Celsius (86 F).



However, to the dismay of beachgoers, the warmer temperatures will not be accompanied by clear skies as meteorologists are also forecasting increased cloud cover and high concentrations of dust.

In addition, brief rainstorms can be expected on the mainland and in mountainous regions in particular.