College de France sociologist Francois Heran will deliver a lecture exploring the migration crisis and its effect on European unity at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, May 21, starting at 7 p.m. The lecture will be in French with simultaneous Greek translation and will be broadcast live on the venue’s website.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr