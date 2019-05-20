North Macedonia finds migrants hiding in truck

Police in North Macedonia say they have discovered eight migrants crammed into a hidden compartment in the roof of a truck, during a routine search at the border crossing with Serbia.

The Iraqi men were found before midnight Sunday in a truck with Bulgarian license plates.

Police said Monday the driver was detained and the migrants were transferred to a shelter in the southern town of Gevgelija and would be deported to Greece. Authorities say the eight illegally entered North Macedonia from Greece and were aiming to head through Serbia on to other European countries.

Although what became known as the Balkan route from Greece to other European countries has been shut since 2015, many migrants still attempt to cross through the Balkans using smugglers.

[AP]