Four Koufodinas supporters arrested in Thessaloniki

Four people were arrested in Thessaloniki on Tuesday on charges of disturbing the peace, after they scattered fliers in support of hunger-striking terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas in the northern port city's main courthouse.

The suspects entered the building at around 9.30 a.m. and also attempted to access the windows on the building's third floor so they could hang a banner expressing support for the November 17 hitman's demand to be granted leave from Volos Prison in central Greece.

They were intercepted by police and charged with disturbing the peace by a prosecutor.

Earlier, officers at the courthouse had responded to two bomb scares that proved to be hoaxes.

In Athens, meanwhile, two bank ATMs were damaged by unknown assailants in the northern suburb of Aghia Paraskevi and in the downtown district of Kypseli, in what is being treated as part of a string of violent incidents sparked by the rejection of Koufodinas' furlough request and his decision to go on hunger strike.

The Supreme Court is on Tuesday to discuss a challenge to the decision not to grant Koufodinas furlough.