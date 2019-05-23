More trains scheduled for elections, toll charges waived for voters

The Hellenic Railways Organization’s operating arm Trainose is to boost services on the Athens-Thessaloniki route between Thursday and Tuesday, May 28, in a bid to help those traveling to their constituencies to vote in Sunday’s local authority and European Parliament elections.

It is offering a 30 percent discount on single and return tickets for journeys during that period, which can be secured with a police identity card and the confirmation of a commuter’s voting district from the Interior Ministry’s website (which must then be procured in person from the railway station ticket office).

Meanwhile the Transport Ministry has announced that toll charges will be waived for motorists on Sunday at key tollgates including those on the Olympia Odos, the Rio-Antirio bridge, the Egnatia Highway, Attiki Odos and the Corinth-Tripoli-Kalamata Highway.