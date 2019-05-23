Greece adopts OECD's principles on artificial intelligence

Greece is among the 36 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and another six countries to sign up to the organization’s Principles on Artificial Intelligence at the OECD’s annual ministerial council meeting, held on Wednesday and Thursday in Paris.

These five values-based principles have incorporated guidance from an expert group formed by more than 50 members from governments, academia, business, civil society, international bodies, the tech community and trade unions, and focus on the responsible deployment of trustworthy AI.

“They aim to guide governments, organisations and individuals in designing and running AI systems in a way that puts people’s best interests first and ensuring that designers and operators are held accountable for their proper functioning,” the OECD said in a press release.



“Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising the way we live and work, and offering extraordinary benefits for our societies and economies. Yet, it raises new challenges and is also fuelling anxieties and ethical concerns. This puts the onus on governments to ensure that AI systems are designed in a way that respects our values and laws, so people can trust that their safety and privacy will be paramount,” said OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría.



“These Principles will be a global reference point for trustworthy AI so that we can harness its opportunities in a way that delivers the best outcomes for all.”