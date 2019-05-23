NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Woman dies jumping onto train tracks in Moschato

A young woman committed suicide on Thursday afternoon by jumping onto the railway tracks at Moschato station as the train pulled in, Athens’ electric railway company ISAP said.

Twelve firemen were on the scene to remove her body. Train services were partially disrupted due to the incident, the company said.

