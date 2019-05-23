Koufodinas ends hunger strike

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas has ended his hunger strike after the penal section of the Supreme Court accepted an appeal filed by the court’s top prosecutor against the rejection of his leave earlier Thursday.



The former hitman of the now-defunct November 17 terrorist group, who had refused to eat for 21 days, will remain in intensive care until he completes his recovery.



Koufodinas’ campaign to be granted a fresh furlough had triggered violent protests by sympathizers on the far left.