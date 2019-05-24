Mitsotakis certain Greece will turn the page

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed on Friday his confidence that the country “will turn the page,” and a major “political shift” will take place.

Speaking at the headquarters of Thessaloniki candidate mayor Nikos Tachiaos, whom New Democracy supports, the opposition leader said “when I move around in Thessaloniki, just like in every other city in Greece, the roads are always open and so is the way for the big political victory on Sunday evening.”

Mitsotakis reiterated his commitment that when he is elected prime minister he will restore law and order in the country and “throw out” the hoodies from the university buildings.

He went on to express his certainty that Tachiaos will be elected mayor in Thessaloiniki and that Apostolos Tzitzikostas will be reelected as Regional Governor of Central Macedonia.

Mitsotakis will hold his final election rally in Thessaloniki on Friday at 8 p.m.