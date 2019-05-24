Latest polls give opposition New Democracy 7- and 6.5-point lead over SYRIZA

Two public opinion polls published on Friday, the last day of campaigning ahead of Sunday's elections for European Parliament, gave the conservative opposition a robust lead over the ruling leftists.

According to Marc, which conducted a poll on behalf of Antenna television, opposition New Democracy is seen garnering 29.4 percent of the vote for European Parliament on Sunday, ahead of SYRIZA's 22.4 percent.

Center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) is seen in third place with 6.6 percent, followed by neo-Nazi Golden Dawn with 5.4 and the Greek Communist Party (KKE) with 4.8 percent.

The number of undecided voters came to a significant 12.2 percent.

MRB, meanwhile, polling for Star TV, found New Democracy gaining over SYRIZA with 29 against 22.5 percent of the vote on Sunday.

KINAL is again seen in third place in that public opinion poll with 6.8 percent, above Golden Dawn and KKE's fourth-place tie at 6 percent.