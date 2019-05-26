Weber hopes for center-ground European stability

The center-right German candidate to head the European Commission says he hopes voters will back a “Europe of stability” and a united and ambitious continent.



Manfred Weber, whose European People’s Party group hopes to retain its status as the biggest in the European Parliament, said after voting in his native Bavaria Sunday: “I don’t want to see a right-populist Europe (that) wants to destroy the idea of togetherness ... and I’m also against a Europe which is in the hands of the left.”

[AP]