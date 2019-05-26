Electoral process going ‘smoothly,’ says Supreme Court chief

Despite being “completely unprecedented,” Greece's triple elections for European Parliament, and regional and local government are “proceeding smoothly,” Supreme Court President Vassilis Peppas said on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), Peppas said that twice as many judicial representatives were needed for these elections compared to the 2014 European polls, as there were twice as many polling stations to cover.

“The Supreme Court has done everything in its power to ensure that every polling station in the country has a judicial representatives,” Peppas said.

“The people who are there carrying out this task, a very responsible one, deserve congratulations. I wish them strength for the rest of the night, which is the hard part. It takes a lot of patience because it's a complicated process,” the Supreme Court chief added, referring to the procedure once voting ends.