Cars torched in spree of arson attacks
Police in Attica were on Sunday seeking the perpetrators behind arson attacks on four parked cars and a motorcycle in different parts of the greater Athens area.
The vehicles targeted were in the city center and the suburbs of Nea Smyrni and Vari between 1.20 a.m. and 3.30 a.m.
The motive behind the attacks was unclear.