Tsipras meeting with senior officials at SYRIZA HQ

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was meeting with senior government ministers and party officials at SYRIZA’s headquarters on Sunday after a European Parliament projection indicated major losses for the incumbent leftists.



Tsipras was expected to make statements to the press after the meeting.



The country’s conservative opposition New Democracy party was projected to win the European vote with an 8.5-percent margin, according to a final poll carried out by five firms.



Tsipras on Friday hinted that early elections could be in the offing if SYRIZA was beaten at the ballot box.



In comments made after the final poll on Sunday, SYRIZA MEP and Vice President of the European Parliament, Dimitris Papadimoulis, told reporters that national elections will take place in October as planned.