Tsipras likely to call snap election, source tells Reuters

TAGS: Elections, Politics

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is likely to call snap elections in June, a source in his SYRIZA party said on Sunday on condition of anonymity.

SYRIZA, in power since 2015, suffered a heavy defeat on Sunday in elections for new delegates to the European Parliament, trailing behind the main opposition New Democracy party by about nine points.

Tsipras was due to issue a statement on Sunday evening. [Reuters]

