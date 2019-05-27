Cyprus' MEPs pledge to work together

Republic of Cyprus’ six newly-elected Members of the European Parliament pledged to work to promote the national problem and the issues facing the people on the island.



The final results of the voting process for the election of the representatives of Cyprus at the European Parliament were announced shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Out of 641,181 registered voters, 288,483 cast their ballot (44.99 pct) and 352,698 or 55.01 pct stayed away. There were also 5510 invalid votes, 2038 blank, bringing valid and counted votes to 280,935 or 97.38 pct.



Europe is offering us a lot of weapons we can use on to improve the daily lives of Cypriot citizens, said Loukas Fourlas, ruling party DISY’s newly elected Member of the European Parliament.

The former journalist thanked those who voted him to represent their values. Speaking to reporters before his official declaration at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia, Fourlas said that he is not a politician, nor will he become one. My sole purpose is to offer to society, to my country Cyprus.”



Lefteris Christoforou was re-elected MEP on the same DISY ticket. He assured reporters that he would take on challenges with determination. He thanked all those who took part in this celebration of democracy for Europe, adding “Europe is our home and we ought to be there, participate and challenge.”

First Turkish Cypriot elected to EP



The first Turkish Cypriot elected to the European Parliament, Niyazi Kızılyürek of left-wing AKEL party said his election to the EP bears special significance not because he is the first Turkish Cypriot to be elected but because it was done through a Greek Cypriot-Turkish Cypriot partnership. He told CNA that this by itself was special, adding he was very pleased with the results.



Newly elected MEP, Giorgos Georgiou, who is serving as deputy for AKEL, said amongst his priorities will be the Cyprus problem and Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, adding that all MEPs together should point out the need to protect Cyprus’ sovereignty in its EEZ. He also said absenteeism should be dealt with by taking a deeper look into the issue and not just on the surface.



Re-elected MEP for the Democratic Party, Costas Mavrides said that while the occupation of European territory, Cyprus continues, so will the fight for freedom continue. He said that for this reason, all Cypriot MEPs should have the Cyprus problem at the top of their agenda.



Demetris Papadakis of Socialist EDEK, who was re-elected MEP, said today was a victory for democracy. Invited by CNA to say what message he wants to send, Papadakis replied “it was a very hard battle.”

[Kathimerini Cyprus]