After ND victory, Mitsotakis meets shadow ministers to plan for snap polls

In the wake of his party's significant victory in Sunday's European Parliament elections, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a session of his shadow ministers on Monday.

The ND leader was applauded by party officials on his arrival for the meeting where the outcome of the elections were to be examined and initial plans for snap national polls discussed.

With 82.45 percent of votes counted, ND was seen as securing 33.23 percent compared to leftist SYRIZA with 23.77 percent, a difference of 9.46 percentage points.

