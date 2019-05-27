Man, 43, remanded for seducing teen girl who jumped on train tracks

A 43-year-old mini-market owner who has allegedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl who jumped in front of an oncoming train at Moschato electric railway station last Thursday was remanded in custody on Monday.

The man faces criminal charges of seducing a minor and misdemeanor charges of possessing child pornography.

The suspect was arrested after the teenager's parents lodged a complaint with the police following their daughter's suicide.

The girl was reportedly seen texting on her phone shortly before she jumped. The same reports said that a young man rushed into the station shortly after the tragedy, trying to find the girl who reportedly texted him, “I’m going to jump.”