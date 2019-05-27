General elections expected to be held on June 30

The snap elections announced late Sunday night by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after the defeat his party suffered in the European Elections will most likely be held on June 30, according to sources.



In the month prior to the elections, there will not be a caretaker government, as was the case in the summer of 2015, but Tsipras will simply appoint new ministers of Justice and Interior, the same sources said.



He is also expected to select a new government spokesman to replace the incumbent Dimitris Tzanakopoulos.

Tsipras is to chair a session of ruling SYRIZA’s central committee on Monday afternoon.



The committee is to convene at 7 p.m. under the prime minister who is to make a speech expected to focus on the disappointing electoral outcome and the challenges facing the leftists.



With 87.12 percent of the votes counted, SYRIZA was trailing conservative New Democracy by 9.44 percentage points.